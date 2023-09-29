Province invests in the creative sector

CANADA, September 29 - Island artists will have more opportunities to grow their professions and help build a strong Island creative industry as part of the new culture action plan.

People, Place and Possibility – Renewed Action Plan for Arts, Culture and Creative Industries in PEI is the new five-year culture action plan released today. It reaffirms the Province’s commitment to build a sustainable arts, culture and creative sector through four key areas:

Creating Access and Belonging;

Achieving Excellence and Professionalism;

Stewarding Heritage and Traditions; and,

Investing in our Future.

Effective immediately and as part of the renewed plan, the PEI Arts Grants will be doubled to $100,000 during each call for proposals to help support more local artists. Professional PEI artists who work in music, theatre, visual and mixed media arts, writing, and interdisciplinary creative activities can submit their applications online until October 25, 2023.

Innovation PEI will also be launching the new Prince Edward Island Arts Award program to celebrate artistic merit and excellence. The awards include:

The Father Adrien Arsenault Seniors Arts Award will honour and acknowledge the excellence of a senior Island artist and their significant body of work in visual arts, writing and publishing, music, dance, fine craft, theatre, film or video;

The Gertie & Henry Purdy Visual Arts Award will support an emerging visual arts artist in their training, promotion, exhibition, leadership and practice;

The Leo Cheverie Cultural Connector of the Year will recognize three individuals, groups or organizations from PEI who have championed and positively impacted access and connection between communities through art and culture;

The Organization of the Year will be awarded to one Island organization for its significant artistic and cultural impact to the provincial landscape, residents and visitors;

The Premier’s Award for Stand-out Project of the Year will celebrate an innovative artistic or cultural project in the areas of reconciliation, climate change, accessibility, or digital innovation by an Island artist, arts professional, group, collective or organization.

Nominations open online today and will be accepted until October 25, 2023.

A selection panel of local art professionals and cultural workers will review candidates and announce the inaugural recipients in November 2023.

Quotes:

“Leo had an undeniable way of bringing people together to build a community through advocacy, volunteerism or his love of music. His passion and contributions to the Island arts and music scene have been recognized by many organizations, and today, we see it only fitting that the new cultural connector award be named after him. Recipients of this award will have the honour of carrying on his legacy as a community connector.” - Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“Our renewed culture action plan not only focuses investments into helping Island artists hone their skills, but also into building up a creative sector that will put PEI on the map as a place to both enjoy and work in the arts. Our Island is known for many wonderful things and adding more supports for our vibrant arts and culture community will only strengthen the PEI brand.”

- Honourable Gilles Arsenault, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade

“As minister for museums and heritage, it is great to see a focus on preserving, sharing and celebrating the history and traditions of our province,” said Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Cory Deagle. “We need to continue telling our Island story – the past, present and future. The new Culture Action Plan will help guide these efforts.”

- Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture

