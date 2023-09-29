New naming program for places in PEI

CANADA, September 29 - A new program is available to the public to propose a name for a location, or to rename a location in Prince Edward Island.

The PEI Geographic Naming and Renaming Program provides a way for Island residents to submit proposals for adding a name where none currently exists, removing a name no longer used, changing an existing name, or modifying a name due to an error, such as misspelling or duplication. The PEI naming program ensures there is a consistent, transparent and inclusive approval process for submissions.

“We hope this new process will act as a consistent and transparent way to support the naming and renaming process in Prince Edward Island.” - Finance Minister Jill Burridge

All naming proposals submitted must demonstrate thoughtful research, public engagement, and local support from the community and Indigenous representatives. Proposals must also align with the guiding principles of the program:

Meaningful Indigenous involvement : The proposal demonstrates engagement with the Indigenous community throughout the renaming process;

: The proposal demonstrates engagement with the Indigenous community throughout the renaming process; Accessible and clear process : The renaming process is clearly communicated to the public with easy-to-understand language and using multiple platforms, i.e. public sessions, mainstream and social media;

: The renaming process is clearly communicated to the public with easy-to-understand language and using multiple platforms, i.e. public sessions, mainstream and social media; Informative and transparent : Stakeholders have access to educational resources on toponyms and their importance;

: Stakeholders have access to educational resources on toponyms and their importance; Inclusive and respectful : The renaming process is designed with inclusiveness as a foundational element and incorporates feedback, follow-up communications and supports;

: The renaming process is designed with inclusiveness as a foundational element and incorporates feedback, follow-up communications and supports; Mindful of creating a sense of belonging : Renaming process is sensitive to the understanding that place names are emotional and hold value and a sense of identity and belonging to community members; and

: Renaming process is sensitive to the understanding that place names are emotional and hold value and a sense of identity and belonging to community members; and Consistency and alignment: The naming proposal and approval process aligns with the guidelines on renaming published by the Geographical Names Board of Canada.

A new Geographical Naming Advisory Committee will be formed to review and assess any complex geographical name change submissions for communities and locations on PEI. Five permanent members of the committee will be selected to reflect Indigenous representation, racial and linguistic inclusiveness, historical expertise and technical expertise. Up to three additional floating members will be selected to represent communities subject to renaming.

Island residents are encouraged to apply to join the committee by visiting Engage PEI

The provincial naming process will apply to unincorporated areas of the province only. Geographic areas that fall within municipal boundaries are subject to the naming process under the Municipal Government Act.

Media contact:

Hillary MacDonald

Department of Finance

hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca