Two Dead, Three Injured After Shooting in Northeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and three men injured.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 41-year-old Nathaniel Limes, of Richmond, VA and 46- year-old James Cooper Jr. of Northeast, DC, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

A third victim was located with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims were located at local hospitals receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible award amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

