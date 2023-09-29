Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,470 in the last 365 days.

Two Dead, Three Injured After Shooting in Northeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and three men injured.

 

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 41-year-old Nathaniel Limes, of Richmond, VA and 46- year-old James Cooper Jr. of Northeast, DC, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

 

A third victim was located with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims were located at local hospitals receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible award amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

###

You just read:

Two Dead, Three Injured After Shooting in Northeast DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more