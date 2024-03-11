Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Announces Promotion of Patrice Relf to Deputy Director of Programs
Experienced Disaster Relief Professional Elevates Role with a Proven Track Record, Including Hurricane Harvey Response
Patrice Relf's extensive disaster relief experience will elevate our programs as she steps into her role as Deputy Director.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA (DSC) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Patrice Relf to the position of Deputy Director of Programs. Patrice has been an integral part of the DSC team for the past six years, serving as a Regional Program Manager of Disaster Case Management. Her dedication and expertise in disaster relief have made her the ideal candidate for this new role.
— Anthony Pluchino, Chief Programs Officer DSC
During her time at DSC, Patrice has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment while working on disaster relief programs in various regions, including her significant contributions during Superstorm Sandy, as well as disaster-stricken areas in Louisiana and Texas, where she played a crucial role in response to Hurricane Harvey.
Anthony Pluchino, Chief Programs Officer of DSC, expressed his excitement about Patrice's promotion, saying, "I have had the privilege of collaborating with Patrice Relf on disaster relief programs since our time working together during the challenging days of Superstorm Sandy, and subsequently in disaster-stricken regions like Louisiana and Texas. Patrice's wealth of experience and unwavering dedication make her the perfect fit for her new role as Deputy Director of Programs at Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA. Her presence will undoubtedly bring a transformative impact to the programs under her purview, raising them to new heights of excellence."
In her new capacity, Patrice Relf will join the Core Management Leadership Team at DSC and will continue to report to Anthony Pluchino, further strengthening the organization's leadership structure. Her promotion reflects DSC's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks.
Patrice Relf's promotion marks an exciting chapter in her career and signifies DSC's dedication to delivering exceptional disaster relief programs under her leadership. The organization looks forward to continued success and positive impact in this new era with Patrice at the helm of its programs.
About Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA:
Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, is a non-profit organization committed to providing disaster relief, recovery, and support services to individuals and communities in times of need. With a mission to serve the most vulnerable populations affected by disasters, DSC mobilizes resources and expertise to bring hope and assistance to those facing the challenges of disaster recovery. Learn more at www.svdpdisaster.org
Kevin Peach
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
+1 202-380-9664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Crypto Chronicles - Episode 2: Building Back with Blockchain