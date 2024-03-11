Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Announces Promotion of Patrice Relf to Deputy Director of Programs

Patrice Relf, Deputy Director of Programs

Experienced Disaster Relief Professional Elevates Role with a Proven Track Record, Including Hurricane Harvey Response

Patrice Relf's extensive disaster relief experience will elevate our programs as she steps into her role as Deputy Director.”
— Anthony Pluchino, Chief Programs Officer DSC
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA (DSC) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Patrice Relf to the position of Deputy Director of Programs. Patrice has been an integral part of the DSC team for the past six years, serving as a Regional Program Manager of Disaster Case Management. Her dedication and expertise in disaster relief have made her the ideal candidate for this new role.

During her time at DSC, Patrice has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment while working on disaster relief programs in various regions, including her significant contributions during Superstorm Sandy, as well as disaster-stricken areas in Louisiana and Texas, where she played a crucial role in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Anthony Pluchino, Chief Programs Officer of DSC, expressed his excitement about Patrice's promotion, saying, "I have had the privilege of collaborating with Patrice Relf on disaster relief programs since our time working together during the challenging days of Superstorm Sandy, and subsequently in disaster-stricken regions like Louisiana and Texas. Patrice's wealth of experience and unwavering dedication make her the perfect fit for her new role as Deputy Director of Programs at Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA. Her presence will undoubtedly bring a transformative impact to the programs under her purview, raising them to new heights of excellence."

In her new capacity, Patrice Relf will join the Core Management Leadership Team at DSC and will continue to report to Anthony Pluchino, further strengthening the organization's leadership structure. Her promotion reflects DSC's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks.

Patrice Relf's promotion marks an exciting chapter in her career and signifies DSC's dedication to delivering exceptional disaster relief programs under her leadership. The organization looks forward to continued success and positive impact in this new era with Patrice at the helm of its programs.

About Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA:
Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, is a non-profit organization committed to providing disaster relief, recovery, and support services to individuals and communities in times of need. With a mission to serve the most vulnerable populations affected by disasters, DSC mobilizes resources and expertise to bring hope and assistance to those facing the challenges of disaster recovery. Learn more at www.svdpdisaster.org

Kevin Peach
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
+1 202-380-9664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

The Crypto Chronicles - Episode 2: Building Back with Blockchain

You just read:

Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Announces Promotion of Patrice Relf to Deputy Director of Programs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kevin Peach
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA
+1 202-380-9664
Company/Organization
Disaster Services Corporation
511 E JOHN CARPENTER FWY
Irving, Texas, 75062
United States
(202) 380-9664
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Disaster Services Corporation (DSC) is a Catholic lay organization associated with the National Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP) that assists people experiencing situational poverty caused by natural and man-made disasters. Led by CEO Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, DSC focuses on long-term case management for affected individuals once initial response agencies have left. DSC's mission is to promote systemic change through personalized support services. Key functions of DSC include deploying Regional Rapid Response Teams, supporting Parish Recovery Assistance Centers (P-RACs), representing DSC at Multi Agency Resource Centers, providing Disaster Case Management to affected families, offering State and Private DCM Training, contributing to Long Term Recovery efforts, and providing homes through the House in the Box® Program. Moreover, DSC prioritizes equity and aims to empower marginalized communities throughout the disaster management cycle by implementing innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects to enhance resilience.

http://www.svdpdisaster.org

More From This Author
Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA Announces Promotion of Patrice Relf to Deputy Director of Programs
Guiding Disaster Recovery: The Compassionate Work of Disaster Services Corporation
Rebuilding Hope: Shanon Granado's Compassion Shines as a Ray of Comfort in Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
View All Stories From This Author