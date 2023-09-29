Submit Release
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who died Thursday at age 90.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff following the death of a member of Congress. President Joe Biden has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

