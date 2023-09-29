JAM FEST 2023: JEEZY, SEXYY RED, PLIES, AND $HYFROMDATRE SUPPORT THE HBCU COMMUNITY WITH A SPECIAL CONCERT ON OCT. 27th
JAM FEST 2023 brings Hip-Hop back to LJVM Coliseum after over a decade!WINSTON-SALEM, NC, U.S.A, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time for Hip Hop fans throughout the Carolinas and surrounding areas to mark their calendars for Friday, October 27th, as the inaugural JAM FEST will be a don’t-miss experience for the community. This concert takes place at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and features a star-studded lineup including Jeezy, Sexyy Red, Plies, and $hyfromdatre. This event is set to redefine the college concert experience through community and charity.
For budget-conscious college students looking to enjoy an unforgettable night, JAM FEST 2023 offers a limited number of student tickets priced at $25. These discounted tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be purchased at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Box Office. (Student tickets are limited to one (1) per person with current college I.D.) Students should act fast to secure their spot!
For a limited time, event producer Fifth Degree Tours II is offering an exclusive 4-pack ticket offer. Fans can get a group of friends together and enjoy a $25 discount on tickets priced above $50. It's the perfect opportunity to make JAM FEST 2023 a memorable group experience.
A portion of the concert proceeds will be donated to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation for a football scholarship fund benefiting student athletes. This initiative is a testament to the enduring relationship between Fifth Degree Tours II's CEO Wesley Hunter and Head Football Coach Robert Massey. Coach Massey's commitment to enhancing opportunities for his students aligns with the intentions of this event. Fifth Degree Tours II is passionate about serving the communities it entertains in a meaningful way. With JAM FEST 2023, the company strives to highlight HBCU student programs, which often experience a disproportionate gap in funding and support in relation to other universities.
Tickets for JAM FEST 2023 can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Box Office. Fifth Degree Tours II extends a warm welcome to all universities in Winston-Salem, throughout North Carolina and South Carolina, and the general public to join them in celebrating the first annual JAM FEST!
Security will be rigorously enforced to maintain a safe and secure environment throughout the event, allowing fans to enjoy the music worry-free.
With Jeezy, Sexyy Red, Plies, and $hyfromdatre already confirmed, Fifth Degree Tours II is excited to announce that another major artist will be joining this stellar lineup for JAM FEST 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!
JAM FEST 2023 is the hottest hip-hop concert of the year, designed exclusively for college students and music enthusiasts. With a commitment to giving back to the community, JAM FEST 2023 aims to contribute to the Annie Belle Massey Foundation's football scholarship fund, benefitting student/athletes. This event promises a night of electrifying performances and unity.
Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is a leading event management company known for curating exceptional live entertainment experiences. With a track record of organizing successful events, Fifth Degree Tours #2 LLC is proud to present JAM FEST 2023 as a milestone in the world of college concerts.
