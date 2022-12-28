HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MARY J. BLIGE PRE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION TAKES PLACE IN JACKSONVILLE, FL ON DEC. 29
Enjoy a special evening of R&B with Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle and Queen Naija at VyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaJACKSONVILLE, FL, US, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary J. Blige will arrive in Jacksonville, FL tomorrow, December 29, for a very special Pre New Year’s Eve Celebration with special guests K. Michelle and Queen Naija! The concert will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and last minute tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Groupon.
In honor of Mary J. Blige’s involvement with the fight against domestic violence, national concert tour producer Fifth Degree Tours II will be holding a check and ticket donation presentation to Hubbard House, a full-service certified domestic violence center, Thursday, December 29 at 9:30 am EST in front of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The media is asked to reach out to the listed contact for any questions regarding coverage.
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has captivated audiences nationwide with breathtaking performances on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour, and Jacksonville, FL will get to experience this treat ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday. Queen Naija joined Mary on the tour this year and plans to share a new musical arrangement for this special end-of-the-year show. When the talented K. Michelle joined the lineup, her immense fan base has expressed their excitement throughout the social media world – sharing the show with their followers and making group plans to attend. The esteemed Jacksonville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority is looking forward to supporting their distinguished sister K. Michelle at the Pre New Year’s Eve Celebration and will be joining along with their entire executive board. The group plans to honor K. Michelle with a gift before her performance. The concert producers would like to extend an invite to ALL Divine Nine Greek Letter organizations to enjoy the show together.
Fifth Degree Tours II is calling all R&B lovers from Florida up to Georgia and the Carolinas, along with the Divine Nine Greek Letter organizations to come together as these three talented women fill their souls. Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm.
About the Artists
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige turns everything she touches to gold, revealed by her impressive track record of accolades. Blige’s accomplishments include nine Grammy Awards (32 nominations), ten Billboard Music Awards, eight multi-platinum albums, two Academy Award nominations, a Primetime Emmy Award, along with many other honors and awards. Mary’s career began in 1988 when she was signed to Uptown Records by Founder Andre Harrell. Her iconic debut album, What’s the 411, uniquely blended Hip Hop and Soul on a mainstream platform – This sound earned Mary J. Blige her undisputed title as the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul.” Both What’s the 411 and her second album My Life are featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Blige has released a total of 15 albums, with legendary hits like “Real Love,” “Not Gon Cry,” “Be Without You,” and “Family Affair.” Every one of her performances is a sing-along affair. Mary J. Blige has also dominated in the television and film space through programs like Mudbound: The Umbrella Academy, Power Book II: Ghost, Respect and documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The world stood in awe during the February 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, CA as Mary put on an unbelievable performance alongside Dr. Dre, Eminen, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. With the release of her most recent album Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary has shown fans that she still shines bright, continuing to be a symbol of confidence, inner-beauty, and strength for women worldwide.
K. Michelle
Memphis, Tennessee native K. Michelle is a talented singer-songwriter and impressive instrumentalist on the guitar and piano. She has amassed a cult following as a member of the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast along with a number of other reality shows, including K. Michelle: My Life. Michelle began her music career in 2009 with Jive Records, releasing her first R&B-charting hit single “Fakin It” ft. Missy Elliot. Her follow-up singles “Fallin,” “I Just Can’t Do This” and “How Many Times” were also R&B-charting successes. Her debut album, Rebellious Soul, was released under Atlantic Records and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album also enjoyed success on the US Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart in the No. 1 spot. Her second album, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart sold 87,000 copies in the first week of sales! K. Michelle has won a Soul Train Music Award, an NAACP Image Award,and has received four BET Awards nominations. In 2015, she was honored with an ASCAP Women Behind the Music award.
Queen Naija
Queen Naija got her start in the business as a YouTube vlogger, then participated in season 13 of American Idol. Naija self-released her first single, “Medicine,” and drew the attention of industry leaders when the song landed on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 45. She then signed with Capitol Records and the rest was history. Naija’s 2018 self-titled EP debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, and earned her nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best New Artist at the BET Awards. Her debut album, Misunderstood, debuted on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart at No.1, landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, and has enjoyed three platinum-certified singles – “Butterflies,” “Karma” and “Medicine.” Queen Naija has received over three billion global streams to date and the best part is she is only getting started.
