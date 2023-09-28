Submit Release
HHS Awards $2.1 Million for Health Equity Leadership Development Initiative

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) announced $2.1 million in grants to three organizations for the Health Equity Leadership Development Initiative. The awards will support a three-year initiative to implement HHS fellowships that provide training in health equity issues and leadership to early career individuals.

"There is a pressing need for HHS fellowship opportunities that equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to advance health equity through policies, programs, and practices addressing the social determinants of health," said Rear Admiral Felicia Collins, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health and OMH Director. “This initiative is expected to develop a cadre of federal public health professionals with leadership skills and competencies necessary for addressing health disparities and improving health outcomes for racial, ethnic, tribal, and other disadvantaged populations.”

Racial and ethnic minority, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other disadvantaged populations experience health disparities in receiving preventive health care and treatment for chronic conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes.  Establishing and implementing public health equity training programs is an important mechanism for addressing these health disparities and advancing health equity.

The project period for each grant is September 30, 2023 to September 29, 2026. The awardees are:

Award Recipients City State Amount
Kennedy Krieger Children’s Hospital, Inc. Baltimore MD $700,000
National Hispanic Medical Association Washington DC $700,000
The George Washington University Washington DC $700,000
Total: $2,100,000

###

The Office of Minority Health (OMH) is dedicated to improving the health of racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations through the development of health policies and programs that will help eliminate health disparities. Through its demonstration projects, OMH supports the identification of effective approaches for improving health outcomes and promotes the dissemination and sustainability of these approaches.

