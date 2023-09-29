Submit Release
Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered Nationwide in Honor of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

Governor Ned Lamont

09/29/2023

Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered Nationwide in Honor of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that pursuant to U.S. Flag Code and in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, U.S. and state flags in Connecticut should be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

“Senator Feinstein has made a legendary mark in Congress and her passing is a substantial loss for our country,” Governor Lamont said. “In particular, I am incredibly appreciative of her commitment toward enacting commonsense policies on gun violence prevention, as well as her trailblazing work on equal rights. My condolences are with Senator Feinstein’s family and her colleagues in Congress. I am deeply grateful for her service to the United States and the legacy she leaves.”

United States Code Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 7(m) directs flags to be lowered to half-staff upon the passing of a sitting member of Congress.

