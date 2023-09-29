HHS Awards $1.9 Million for a National Lupus Outreach and Clinical Trial Education Initiative

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) announced more than $1.9 million in grants to four organizations for its National Lupus Outreach and Clinical Trial Education Initiative. Over a three-year period, awardees will identify and sustain effective interventions to advance clinical trial diversity and to ultimately reduce health disparities experienced by racial and ethnic minority individuals with lupus.

“Although opportunities exist to participate in clinical trials, clinical trials for lupus have had limited success in recruiting participants from racial and ethnic minority communities,” said Rear Admiral Felicia Collins, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health and OMH Director. “This community-driven initiative will help decrease barriers to clinical trial recruitment and enrollment by addressing patient mistrust of the medical and research community and increasing awareness of the benefits of clinical trials.”

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in different tissues of the body, which may in turn lead to permanent tissue damage. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about 9 out of 10 people diagnosed with lupus are women aged 15 to 44. African American women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with lupus, and they may develop the disease at a younger age and have more serious and life-threatening complications than non-Hispanic white women. Clinical trials play a key role in identifying and developing new and better treatments for individuals with lupus.

The project period for each grant is September 30, 2023 to September 29, 2026. The awardees are:

Award Recipients City State Amount American College of Rheumatology Atlanta GA $499,999 Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. Washington DC $500,000 National Minority Quality Forum, Inc. Washington DC $500,000 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York New York NY $498,100 Total: $1,998,099

The Office of Minority Health (OMH) is dedicated to improving the health of racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native populations through the development of health policies and programs that will help eliminate health disparities. Through its demonstration projects, OMH supports the identification of effective approaches for improving health outcomes and promotes the dissemination and sustainability of these approaches.