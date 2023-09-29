Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Mid-Autumn Festival and Full Moon Festival:

“Beginning tonight, we join many Asian communities in British Columbia and around the world in celebrating the Mid-Autumn and Full Moon Festivals.

“On the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, families meet for dinners, enjoying mooncakes or rice cakes as they admire the fullest and brightest moon of the year. Some cultures may also light colourful lanterns. The turning of the seasons is a chance to celebrate the importance of family. It is also a time to give thanks forthe harvest or abundance in life, and to look ahead to the future with optimism.

“The Mid-Autumn and Full Moon Festival celebrations offer an opportunity for all of us to reflect on thediversity of our marvelous province, a place where everyone deserves to feel safe and valued.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Mid-Autumn and Full Moon Festival!”