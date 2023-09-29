Subscriber Data Management Market

Increase in mobile users & devices, adoption of NFV & IP systems and increased subscribers demand LTE & VoLTE technologies demand need for market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The $25.5 Billion Subscriber Data Management Market Reach by 2031 | Top Players such as - Optiva, Amdocs and ZTE." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global subscriber data management market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growing digitalization and rising adoption of cloud-based services across the world, the increase in the adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity, the growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments along with the increasing demand for advanced network technologies, such as LTE and VoLTE drive the growth of the global subscriber data management market.

The subscriber data management market is segmented into solution, network type, deployment model, enterprise size, application type, and region. By solution, it is classified into subscriber data repository, subscriber policy management, subscriber identity management and subscriber location and device information management. Depending on the network type, it is divided into mobile networks and fixed networks. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. As per application type, the market is classified into mobile, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on solution, the subscriber data repository segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global subscriber data management market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The subscriber location and device information management segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the subscriber policy management and the subscriber identity management segments.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The small and medium enterprises segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application type, the mobile segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 22.9% through 2031. The report also studies the others segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global subscriber data management market. However, the market in Europe is likely to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global subscriber data management market analyzed in the research include Amdocs Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Computaris International, Cisco System, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the subscriber data management market.

● It introduced considerable challenges for companies that execute key processes, report accurately with data spread over multiple locations, and operate complex systems. Hence, a greater number of companies invested in SDM solutions. SDM solutions provide huge scalability and continual enhancement of functionalities, which are essential in accomplishing digital transformation.

● Businesses invested more money on SDM solutions due to the growing trend of personalized business operation as a way to enhance the customer experience. Moreover, SDM solutions offered firms with several benefits, such as controlling budget and enhancing financial revenue management.

