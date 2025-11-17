Image Recognition Market Size to Reach USD 126.8 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The image recognition market is driven by advancements in deep learning and computer vision, an increase in applications in the healthcare sector, and a surge in demand for automation. However, the image recognition market faces certain restraints, such as privacy concerns and regulatory challenges. The use of facial recognition technology has raised privacy concerns and sparked debates regarding data protection and ethical implications. On the contrary, the increasing use of image recognition in healthcare, including medical imaging analysis and telemedicine, and technological advancements in cloud computing open avenues for growth in the market.According to the report, the global image recognition market generated $28.3 Billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $126.8 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032.Segment Overview:Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global image recognition market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. on-premise solutions provide improved data privacy and security by lowering the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Thus, organizations working with sensitive visual data choose on-premises solutions due to the rise in concerns about data protection and regulatory compliance.However, the cloud segment would display the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. This is due to an increase in the adoption of cloud-based image recognition solutions by businesses across various industries. Furthermore, cloud computing offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for companies looking to leverage image recognition technology.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5075 Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global image recognition market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in the need for security applications and products with innovative technologies such as surveillance cameras and face recognition is expected to drive the growth of the segment. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2032, this is because Image recognition software helps businesses to make sense of digital imagery on the internet. It analyzes billions of consumer photos to identify interests, life events, demographics, and brand preferences.Based on technology, the object recognition segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global image recognition market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. This is attributed to the fact that object recognition technology has matured significantly, making it highly accurate and reliable in identifying and classifying objects within images. This has led to its widespread adoption across various industries, including automotive, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5075 However, the facial recognition segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2032. This is because facial recognition technology has seen significant advancements in recent years, enabling more accurate and reliable identification of individuals. Moreover, the increasing demand for enhanced security measures across various industries, such as law enforcement, banking, and retail, is driving the adoption of facial recognition systems.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global image recognition market revenue. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for automation and digitization across industries, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms, and the widespread adoption of smartphones and other connected devices. On the other hand, the Europe region is likely to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032. Increasing adoption of smartphones, rising internet penetration, and growing e-commerce activities are driving the demand for image recognition technology in the Asia-pacific region.Buy this Complete Report (433 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Market Players:Imagga Technologies Ltd., Catchtoom, IBM, Intel Corporation., LTU Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation., NEC CORPORATION, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global image recognition market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, merger, and product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 