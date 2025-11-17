Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Hit $74.6 Bn by 2030, Driven by Rapid Sustainability Adoption

Eco-friendly technologies gain traction as industries prioritize carbon reduction, circular economy adoption, and regulatory compliance for sustainable growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain) and Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting, Air & Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.The Green Technology and Sustainability Market has emerged as a critical pillar supporting global environmental goals, driven by the transition toward low-carbon economies and sustainable industrial practices. Businesses across manufacturing, energy, transportation, and real estate are increasingly adopting technologies that reduce emissions, conserve resources, and enhance energy efficiency. Solutions such as AI-enabled environmental monitoring, carbon capture, renewable energy systems, smart grids, and sustainable materials are reshaping operational strategies worldwide.Growing concerns over climate change, depletion of natural resources, and rising environmental regulations are accelerating investments in green technologies. Governments, corporations, and consumers are actively pushing for eco-friendly solutions, leading to significant advancements in clean energy, waste management, circular economy models, and sustainable agriculture. As a result, the market continues to experience robust growth, supported by rising ESG commitments and the expansion of digital sustainability platforms. These tools are increasingly being adopted by enterprises as part of their sustainability transformation journey.Another factor influencing the market is the rising corporate adoption of ESG frameworks. Companies are actively integrating sustainability into their operations to enhance brand reputation, attract investments, and comply with reporting mandates. This surge in ESG reporting has created strong demand for digital sustainability platforms and carbon management software.However, the market faces challenges including high initial investment costs, limited technical expertise, and inconsistent regulatory frameworks across regions. Despite these barriers, the market is expected to witness strong growth due to increasing consumer awareness, expanding circular economy initiatives, and rapid innovation in renewable technologies. Green financing mechanisms, such as sustainability bonds and climate funds, are also creating new opportunities for market expansion. Among these, carbon management and renewable energy systems hold the largest share due to increasing decarbonization efforts, while digital sustainability platforms are experiencing rapid growth driven by corporate ESG reporting requirements.The green building segment is projected to secure a substantial share of the market during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of key green building trends such as Climate Resiliency, Green Star Certification, and LEED Certification. In contrast, the crop monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing adoption of AI- and IoT-enabled crop monitoring systems, particularly among consumers in emerging economies.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America led the green technology and sustainability market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This leadership is attributed to the rising number of green building initiatives and the widespread use of low-emission smart devices operating on advanced deployed networks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised for strong growth, fueled by supportive government policies encouraging green technology adoption and the rapid integration of frontier technologies. These advancements are enabling new economic opportunities, driving employment growth, and supporting broader structural transformation across the region. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) generated the highest revenue in 2020.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.• Depending on application, the green building segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Network and Location Analytics MarketEnterprise WLAN MarketDisaster Recovery-as-a-Service MarketSecurity Assurance MarketMilitary Embedded System MarketIoT Integration Market

