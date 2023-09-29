DEP Now Accepting Proposals for Two New Water-Related Grant Programs

~ Proposals being accepted for review through Oct. 18, 2023 ~ The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting proposals through Oct. 18, 2023, for two new grant opportunities for projects that will bolster existing efforts to protect and restore Florida’s water resources. Wetlands Restoration and Protection Grants are available to local governments and non-state entities to protect or restore wetlands. To be eligible, proposed projects must have at least a 50% cost-share provided with non-state funds. Projects will be reviewed by DEP with priority given to those that benefit fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, water storage, water conservation or flood attenuation. Innovative Wastewater Technologies Grants are available to local governments and non-state entities to pilot emerging and innovative technologies at private and government-owned utilities that are designed to reduce the presence of contaminants of emerging concern in wastewater, including pharmaceuticals. To submit a proposal, please visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. Please note, any information submitted to DEP will become a public record, subject to disclosure in accordance with Chapter 119, Florida Statutes, and Article 1, § 24 of the Florida Constitution. Submittal of a project proposal does not create an agreement, nor does it guarantee funding. All awards are contingent upon legislative appropriations.