London Mental Health Activist Launches Global Campaign After Triumphing Over Decade-Long Battle with Mental Illness
Mohammed leverages his inspirational journey by partnering with professionals to improve mental healthcare access, combat stigma, and empower the mentally illLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohammed Sbahuddin Rafiuddin, a 32-year-old mental health campaigner and activist from London, United Kingdom, is launching an international mental health awareness campaign after courageously overcoming a decade-long battle with severe mental illness, including Severe Depression, Severe Anxiety and Severe Psychosis, all of which left him bed-bound and unable to leave his home for seven long years.
From the age of just 22 in 2013 until 32 in 2023, Mohammed struggled with crippling depression, anxiety, and psychosis that completely derailed his life. When he first sought medical help in 2014, his mental health issues were dismissed by doctors as simply being "stress" due to the widespread lack of awareness and lack of understanding surrounding mental health at the time.
After trying seven different therapists and taking four prescription medications every day just to keep him alive, Mohammed heartbreakingly spent his 30th birthday inside the ward of a mental health hospital. Despite extensive treatment, his harrowing mental health challenges persisted, but he never gave up and continued to fight and believed that he would overcome his tragic circumstances.
Now, after ten agonizing years of living with and struggling to manage complex mental illness, Mohammed has remarkably overcome all of his mental illnesses. He has reclaimed his life and is now thriving - happily living healthy and fulfilled while tirelessly working to support others facing similar battles and passionately campaigning for the improvement of Mental Health services all over the world.
Mohammed is devoted to raising awareness, educating the public, and improving mental healthcare across the UK and internationally. He is currently collaborating with mental health professionals from the NHS, leading national and global mental health charities, policymakers, psychiatrists, therapists, nurses and more to tackle mental illness on multiple fronts.
Mohammed's campaign is structured around his "3 Step Mental Health Mission":
Empowering individuals suffering from mental illness is the first step. Mohammed provides compassionate support, helpful tools and insights, and inspiration drawn from his own recovery journey to mentally ill individuals so they don't lose hope or give up their fight.
The second step focuses on improving the quality of care, empathy, and dignity given to mental health patients. Mohammed works alongside care providers to increase funding and resources for mental health services, community outreach programs, caregiver support, and personalized treatment options.
The third vital step is educating the public and raising awareness to break down stigma and misunderstanding around mental illness, particularly within ethnic minority communities. This involves promoting open conversations, humanizing those facing mental health struggles, and empowering people to seek help early without shame or judgment.
"After my long, extremely painful and traumatic journey overcoming severe mental illness, I am intensely devoted to creating positive change in the world so others never have to suffer in silence like I did for so many years because I was scared to seek treatment because of the stigma associated with Mental Health," said Mohammed. "My global mental health campaign aims to make meaningful progress in supporting those with mental illness, improving access to care, raising awareness, and creating a mentally healthier world."
In addition, Mohammed is advocating for the implementation of his comprehensive "5 Point Mental Health Action Plan" on a policy level within healthcare systems in the UK and internationally:
1. Legally enshrining "The Right to Sound Mental Health" to make access to mental healthcare a basic human right.
2. Increasing funding for mental health research programs to better understand psychiatric conditions and develop more effective treatments.
3. Allocating more funding to expand mental health services, treatment programs, and community outreach initiatives to support those struggling with mental illness.
4. Investing in public health campaigns focused on mental health education and awareness to inform the public and combat stigma.
5. Promoting open dialogue surrounding mental health to encourage help-seeking, reduce stigma, and foster understanding.
For more information, visit Mohammed’s official website on: www.msrofficial.com.
Mohammed Sbahuddin Rafiuddin
Mental Health Activist & Founder of Mohammed’s Mental Health
+44 7822 013891
mohammed@msrofficial.com