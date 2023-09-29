USS Florida (SSGN 728) Completes Joint Exercise with Norwegian Forces

Norwegian participants in the exercise included the Ula-class submarine HNoMS Uthaug, F-35 fighter aircraft and P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from the Royal Norwegian Air Force, and the Naval Special Forces - Marinejegerkommandoen (MJK). U.S. participants included USS Florida and U.S. Air Force aircraft.

The exercise focused on increasing interoperability and the combined capabilities of U.S. and Norwegian forces to execute missions in the High North.

“It is a big step forward for Norwegian – American interoperability and allied capability,” said Capt. Benjamin Selph, commodore, Task Force 69. “We look forward to continuing to operate with our Norwegian Allies as we train and work towards promoting safety and security in Europe.”

Additionally, Commodore Oeyvind Dunsaed, commodore of Norwegian Special Forces Command (NORSOCOM), and Lieutenant Commander Theodor S. Hoeyaas-Helland, commanding officer of HNoMS Uthaug, and multiple Norwegian and U.S. subject matter experts visited Florida for joint operational planning during the exercise.

“It was an honor to be invited onboard the USS Florida during this activity. The investment and resources that the US Navy is contributing is key to move our joint efforts towards the challenges of tomorrow,” said Dunsaed. “We look forward to the continued development of this collaboration.”

Following the exercise, USS Florida conducted a regularly scheduled port visit to Tromsø, Norway.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.