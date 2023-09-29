USS Paul Ignatius Arrives in Stockholm

The ship’s presence in the Baltic Sea is a demonstration of the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment to collective defense of the European region and reinforces the strong bond between the United States and Sweden.

“We have had a very busy and productive patrol and our visit to Stockholm will be the first opportunity in some time for my crew to enjoy some well-deserved liberty,” said Cmdr. Corry Lougee, Commanding Officer of USS Paul Ignatius. “We have visited nearly every country in the Baltic, but this will be our first time in Sweden, and I've never seen my Sailors more excited about a port visit.”

Paul Ignatius is on patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. She began her current patrol in late May and has sailed throughout the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Baltic Sea prior to today’s port visit.

“Not only are we looking forward to seeing amazing sights such as the area of

Gamla Stan, several renowned museums, and the Royal Palace, but we are also interested in providing ship tours and learning more about Swedish culture,” said Lougee.

As a NATO partner nation, the U.S. and Swedish Navies routinely operate together to build combined maritime interoperability, including during Baltic Operations 2023 last June.

“We have operated with the Swedish Navy during this and previous patrols, and we are impressed with their professionalism and work ethic,” said Lougee.

The ship is named for former Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius and was commissioned on July 27th, 2019.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.