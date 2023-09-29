31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for newly created circuit judge position in Greene County





29 September 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the newly created circuit judge position in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the General Assembly during the last legislative session. There are 18 applicants, of whom 13 report they are male, five report they are female, and none report they are minority applicants. Seven applicants presently work in the private sector and 11 applicants presently work in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45 years.





As previously explained, the commission will not re-interview individuals who applied for the Jones and Cordonnier vacancies, all of whom were interviewed in March and July, respectively. Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview four new applicants who timely submitted a completed application with all required materials. The applicants to be interviewed are:





Rachael A. Riso

David T. Tunnell

Zachary McFarland

Douglas Andrew (Andy) Hosmer





Additionally, one applicant for the Jones and Cordonnier vacancies withdrew their application from consideration.





The commission is scheduled to conduct interviews for the newly created position starting at 8:30 a.m., Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, Missouri, in the third-floor courtroom. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews. The commission plans to meet immediately following interviews to select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



