Winners Announced for the 2023 Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien, an Inclusive Investment in Agriculture
Nutrien will invest USD $1.5M in two agtech innovators that are advancing D&I in agriculture. FarmSense and PheroSyn are the winners of the Inclusion Challenge.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, and Radicle Growth, a company-building platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, are thrilled to announce that FarmSense and PheroSyn are the winners of the 2023 Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien, securing a USD $750,000 investment each.
Since 2019, Radicle Growth has partnered with global ag industry leaders who are spearheading technological innovation and advancement. Initiated by Nutrien, this is the second year that the Radicle Challenge has centered on diversity and inclusion, following the success of the 2022 Inclusion Challenge. Nutrien partnered with Radicle Growth to provide a platform for innovative and inclusive entrepreneurs who are creating a more sustainable food and ag industry. The impressive applicant pool, with more than 190 entrepreneurs from over 40 countries, speaks to the impact diverse leaders and disruptive technologies are having on the industry.
“Congratulations to FarmSense and PheroSyn – we are so excited to support these technologies and work together. We want to thank Nutrien for playing a founding role in making this Challenge a success and helping to select the winners,” says Kirk Haney, Managing Partner at Radicle Growth. “This is the 10th Radicle Challenge that we [Radicle Growth] have co-hosted, and it continues to be an impactful platform for driving awareness of critical issues in food production and funding the most impressive technologies that are essential to systems-level change, both for the environment and society.”
“I’m honored that FarmSense was named winner of the 2023 Radicle Inclusion Challenge. I’m so proud of our diverse and innovative team who made this possible. I believe that our real-time pest monitoring and classification technology will positively impact the entire commercial agriculture supply chain — all the way to the consumer! FarmSense is excited to be in the driver’s seat during such an exciting time in agtech and we are confident that our capabilities can serve as an invaluable tool for both farmers and collaborators.” - Dr. Leslie Hickle, co-founder and CEO at FarmSense.
Mary Ellis, CEO at PheroSyn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Radicle Inclusion Challenge presented by Nutrien. It has been an incredible experience to pitch our business to such a talented and highly knowledgeable group of industry experts and we can’t wait to continue our journey with these significant partners by our side. The global networks and mentorship that we will now have access to through Radicle and Nutrien will serve to propel the company towards achieving its mission, bringing new more sustainable pest management solutions to the global marketplace. We are utterly delighted.”
In addition to funding, FarmSense and PheroSyn will receive access to deep industry expertise and a global network of executives who will serve as strategy partners and mentors, helping to accelerate their pathway to success.
Nutrien is driving innovation and inclusion in agriculture, an industry that continues to face challenges surrounding equality for women and underrepresented communities.
Noralee Bradley, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President External Affairs and Chief Sustainability & Legal Officer said, “It was a pleasure to judge the 2023 Radicle Inclusion Challenge presented by Nutrien. Nutrien’s USD$1.5 million investment is going to support two outstanding ag-tech start-ups who are not only bringing innovative agricultural solutions to the market but doing it in a way that advances equity, diversity and inclusion in our industry. Thank you to Radicle Growth for partnering with us again to promote inclusive and sustainable agriculture. The pitches made by the finalists embodied the transformative thinking that will help to sustainably feed a growing global population. Congratulations to FarmSense and PheroSyn – I look forward to watching your company grow.”
Four finalists pitched their businesses to judges and attendees yesterday, September 28th, at the Women in Agribusiness Summit (WIA) in Nashville, Tennessee. While two winners were selected to secure funding, all finalists will benefit from exposure to Radicle Growth and Nutrien senior leadership.
