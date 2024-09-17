Radicle Growth Announces Finalists For The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge Sponsored By US Corn Farmers

Through the Corn Challenge, innovative ideas for new demand opportunities for corn have been surfaced.” — Mark Mueller, Iowa Corn Growers Association Vice President

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radicle Growth is thrilled to announce the four finalists selected for the highly anticipated Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge Sponsored by US Corn Farmers, set to take place on October 22, 2024, in San Francisco. After an intensive review process, these standout finalists have emerged from a competitive pool of applicants, each showcasing innovative ideas and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit.The Challenge sets out to invest a minimum of US $1.5M in start-up and growth companies worldwide whose innovative technologies and business models create new uses for corn and long-term sustainable demand for corn production. These companies are expected to be developing new uses for corn that result in replacements for fossil fuel-derived materials with plant-derived materials such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), drop-in chemicals and plastics, compostable materials, and as yet unidentified products and product categories that could be new areas for corn-derived products to be used.The finalists are:Låkril Technologies – Låkril’s bifunctional catalyst enables the efficient conversion of corn ethanol into bio-based acrylics, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical methods. This innovation leverages renewable corn resources to produce acrylics, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly chemical production solutions.Catalyxx – Catalyxx is creating green technology for a better tomorrow. Catalyxx has a unique, proven, and patented green chemistry technology that produces high value long chain linear alcohols from corn ethanol, which serve as crucial intermediate biochemicals to decarbonize the downstream chemical value chain.New Iridium – New Iridium’s photocatalysis platform empowers the production of low-cost sustainable chemicals, such as acetic acid, from plants and carbon dioxide. While the acetic acid value chain is currently reliant on petroleum, innovations like photocatalysis could enable sustainable production from corn bioethanol.me energy GmbH – me energy has developed unique technology enabling Rapid Chargers that generate climate-friendly electricity from low-cost ethanol. me energy’s portable, rapid chargers, powered by renewable energy such as corn bioethanol, can also create a new use for corn. The stations do not require a connection to the power grid because they generate their own electricity from sustainable bioethanol.These visionary entrepreneurs will present their pitches to a distinguished panel of judges on October 22 at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco. The competition promises to be an exciting showcase of cutting-edge ideas and breakthrough solutions across the landscape of biofuels and sustainable materials.“Corn farmers are efficient and effective in growing corn. Thanks to sustainable farming practices and advanced technology, farmers are growing a surplus of corn that exceeds current demand, negatively impacting our profitability. This is why Iowa Corn along with National Corn Growers Association and fellow corn state organizations have come together to invest in the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge sponsored by US Corn Farmers,” stated Mark Mueller, Iowa Corn Growers Association Vice President and a farmer from Waverly, Iowa. “Through the Corn Challenge, innovative ideas for new demand opportunities for corn have been surfaced. I am anxious to learn more about the four finalists and their exciting technologies creating new corn demand which will unlock new revenue streams for corn farmers.”“We are excited about the diverse opportunities we’ve identified for new demand for corn through the Challenge,” commented Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth. “Our finalists represent well that diverse set of opportunities to support an emerging bioeconomy, where corn will be a major feedstock as it continues also to produce more sustainably with a reduced carbon intensity.”The winner of the Pitch Day Competition will receive up to $1M in funding, as well as valuable networking and mentorship opportunities. For more information about the Pitch Day Competition and to stay updated on event details, please visit www.radicle.vc/challenge or contact Natale Clark, Director of Operations at nclark@radicle.vc.About Iowa Corn:Iowa Corn works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.Media Contact:Shannon Textor, Vice President of Communicationsstextor@iowacorn.orgAbout Radicle Growth:Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn Twitter and Instagram To stay informed on Radicle Challenges, visit: https://www.radicle.vc/challenge Media & Investor Relations Contact:Natale Clark, Director of Operationsnclark@radicle.vc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.