Radicle Growth Announces Winners For The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge Sponsored By Us Corn Farmers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radicle Growth is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, sponsored by US Corn Farmers. The event, held yesterday in San Francisco, showcased innovative ideas and exceptional entrepreneurial spirit from a competitive global pool of applicants.The Challenge set out to invest a minimum of US $1.5M in start-up and growth companies worldwide whose innovative technologies and business models create new uses for corn and long-term sustainable demand for corn production. These companies are expected to be developing new uses for corn that result in replacements for fossil fuel-derived materials with plant-derived materials such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), drop-in chemicals and plastics, compostable materials, and as yet unidentified products and product categories that could be new areas for corn-derived products to be used.Winning first place, and taking home a $1M investment prize, is me energy GmbH. me energy has developed unique technology enabling Rapid Chargers that generate climate-friendly electricity from low-cost ethanol. me energy’s portable, rapid chargers, powered by renewable energy such as corn bioethanol, can also create a new use for corn. The stations do not require a connection to the power grid because they generate their own electricity from sustainable bioethanol.In second place, winning a $500,000 investment prize, is Låkril Technologies. Låkril’s bifunctional catalyst enables the efficient conversion of corn ethanol into bio-based acrylics, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical methods. This innovation leverages renewable corn resources to produce acrylics, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly chemical production solutions.Iowa Corn Growers Association Vice President, Mark Mueller, states “As a farmer, it’s exciting to see companies like me Energy and Låkril tapping into corn’s potential as a feedstock, unlocking its many benefits and helping to drive its demand. These innovators are finding new ways to convert corn into bio-based chemicals and green energy solutions. While U.S. corn farmers continue to boost productivity and yields— while using less land and embracing more sustainable practices—we’re also facing growing global competition, which has led to supply outpacing demand. Innovations like these, along with initiatives like the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, not only help create the demand needed to match supply but also pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for farmers and the industries that depend on us.”“We are proud to recognize the groundbreaking innovations from our finalists in the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge. These projects not only highlight the versatility of corn but also demonstrate the potential for transforming our economy towards sustainability. By investing in these visionary companies, we are paving the way for a greener future where agriculture and innovation go hand in hand,” shared Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth.For more information about future Radicle Challenges please visit www.radicle.vc/challenge or contact Natale Clark, Director of Operations at nclark@radicle.vc.About Iowa Corn:Iowa Corn works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.Media Contact:Shannon Textor, Vice President of Communicationsstextor@iowacorn.orgAbout Radicle Growth:Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn Twitter and Instagram To stay informed on Radicle Challenges, visit: https://www.radicle.vc/challenge Media & Investor Relations Contact:Natale Clark, Director of Operationsnclark@radicle.vc

