Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,117 in the last 365 days.

The Office of Youth and Community Restoration (OYCR) launches brand-new website

The Office of Youth and Community Restoration (OYCR) launched its brand-new website. Stay up to date with OYCR’s progress as it works to transform California’s youth justice system from a punitive system to one that prioritizes health and healing. 

On the brand-new website you’ll find information about OYCR and its goals, upcoming events, ongoing projects, and partnerships. You’ll also find a dynamic resource database, including mental health resources and employment opportunities. 

Check out the Ombudsperson page to learn about California’s monumental Youth Bill of Rights and information about how you can advocate for youth who are court-involved. 

Stay up to date with the latest studies, data and reports that shed light on issues related to the youth justice system by viewing the Research & Data page. 

Explore the new website today and stay connected with OYCR’s work! 

You just read:

The Office of Youth and Community Restoration (OYCR) launches brand-new website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more