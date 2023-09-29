Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Augusta

The Honorable Jared Golden, U.S. Representative, Maine's 2nd District, will address the ceremony via recorded remarks. Remarks will also be provided by Vice Admiral John Fuller, Naval Inspector General; Rear Adm. James Downey, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition; the Honorable Mark O'Brien, Mayor of Augusta, Maine; the Honorable Chris Gardner, Director of the Eastport Port Authority and Washington County Maine Commissioner; and Mr. Larry Ryder, Vice President of Business Development, and External Affairs, Austal USA. The ship's sponsor is the Honorable Leigh Saufley, President and Dean of University of Maine School of Law and former Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

LCS 34 is the 17th Independent-variant LCS, the 33rd in the class. She is the second naval warship named for the city of Augusta, Maine. LCS 34 continues the legacy of USS Augusta (SSN 710), a Los Angeles-class submarine that was in active service for 24 years and decommissioned on February 11, 2009.

The selection of Augusta as the ship's namesake, the easternmost state capital in the U.S., recognizes the value of Maine's maritime history and landscape. The state's rugged Atlantic coast is home to fishermen, lobstermen, and a thriving maritime industry that is testament to Maine's enduring contributions to the nation.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom and the Independence, designed and built by two industry teams. Lockheed Martin leads the Freedom-variant team, the odd-numbered hulls, in Marinette, Wisconsin. Austal USA leads the Independence-variant team in Mobile, Alabama, for LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions around the globe.

The ceremony will be live streamed at https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/32605. The link becomes active approximately ten minutes prior to the event at 09:50 a.m. EST.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. More information on the littoral combat ship program can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs/