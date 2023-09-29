Experience Divine Love in Lady Redneck’s New Christian Single Release “God So Loved the World”

The Dallas-based singer-songwriter follows her UK Chart-toppers with a new single, she says was “co-written by God” himself.

God helped me write this song. It is His song and I’m grateful I could be a part of it”
— Lady Redneck

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Country artist Lady Redneck, also known as Stephanie Lee, is back with a new single that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners and spread a message of love and faith.

On September 29th, 2023, Lady Redneck released her latest single, “God So Loved the World.” Written by Lady Redneck herself, with inspiration from God, this Christian country song is a powerful reminder of the love and grace that God has for His people.

Lady Redneck shares, “God helped me write this song. It is His song and I’m grateful I could be a part of it.” The heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody of “God So Loved the World” showcase Lady Redneck’s talent as a songwriter and artist, and her unwavering faith shines through in every word.

Originally from Idaho, Lady Redneck grew up playing music in a family band and has been honing her craft ever since. With her high-energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs, she has quickly gained recognition in the country music industry. But it’s her genuine lyrics and honest storytelling that have truly captured the hearts of her fans.

This latest single from Lady Redneck is a testament to her faith and her dedication to spreading a message of hope and love through her music. “God So Loved the World” follows the success of Lady Redneck’s previous singles, “I Dented Your Truck, “”Pray for Peace,” and “All Things,” all of which reached #1 on international itunes charts.

Listeners can find “God So Loved the World” on Lady Redneck’s website, ladyredneck.org, and her music website, ladyredneckmusic.com. The single is also available on all major music streaming platforms.

Lady Redneck continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her unique blend of country music and Christian faith. With “God So Loved the World,” she shares a powerful message of love and hope that is needed now more than ever. Stay tuned for more music and performances from this rising country artist.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Experience Divine Love in Lady Redneck’s New Christian Single Release “God So Loved the World”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Experience Divine Love in Lady Redneck’s New Christian Single Release “God So Loved the World”
Kansas City Singer-Songwriter Bill Abernathy Releases First Full-Length Album in 5 Years
Scotty Hollywood Band Brings Positive Energy To Fans With New Album “Wondervu” and Music Video “The Ricochet”
View All Stories From This Author