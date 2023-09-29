Alpha Phi Alpha awards scholarships to STEM students at HBCUs in honor of famed Tuskegee Airman, General Charles McGee

The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee scholarship aims to increase the STEM pipeline for under served youth”
— Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), has awarded 2023 Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM scholarships to Jordan Wall and Ryan Mattox. Jordan Wall is a 3.36 GPA, Information Technology major, with a minor in Cybersecurity at North Carolina A&T State University. Ryan Mattox is 3.2 GPA, Pre-Med Biology major at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The McGee scholarship is a “living monument” to recognize and continue the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airman. It is awarded to historically under served and underrepresented high school and college students who pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees at any of the nearly 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.

We are actively soliciting public, corporate and community partner support to make this living monument a reality.

Steve Ruffin
Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship
+1 301-500-0896
mcgeestem@iul1906.org
The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship Program is to increase the STEM pipeline for African American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.” The program is hosted within our historic 501(c)(3) museum and education center and includes the KID Museum summer camps and HBCU college scholarships.

http://charlesmcgeestem.org

