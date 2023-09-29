Wyoming KOA Becomes the First to Embrace AI Chatbot for Campers

Sheridan KOA KCN Campgrounds Insider Perks

Sheridan/Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey Adds KOA Concierge to Website

We are excited to be the first KOA to adopt this innovative technology. KOA Concierge elevates the guest experience and signifies our commitment to introducing technology that advances the industry.” — Nate Thompson

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sheridan/Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey becomes the first Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) franchisee to adopt AI chatbot technology with the release of KOA Concierge. Created by Insider Perks, a leading provider of marketing solutions tailored to the outdoor hospitality industry, the KOA Concierge is designed to provide 24/7 customer service.

The chatbot responds to various camper questions, including those about the campground’s various accommodation types, local outdoor and in-town activities and amenities, and the KOA Rewards loyalty program. This state-of-the-art technology ensures that guests receive instant, accurate information, enhancing their camping experience and streamlining operations for the campground.

"We are incredibly excited to be the first KOA to adopt this innovative technology,” says Nate Thompson, owner of the Sheridan/Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey. “KOA Concierge elevates the guest experience and signifies our commitment to introducing technology that advances the outdoor hospitality industry."

Campers are embracing artificial intelligence for trip planning more quickly than other leisure travelers, according to recent research by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. These AI-inclined campers are most likely to use the technology for trip research (53%), itinerary building (48%), and compiling resources about a specific destination (32%).

"Working with forward-thinking partners like KOA allows us to drive innovation in the outdoor hospitality sector,” says Brian Searl, founder and CEO of Insider Perks. “Implementing the KOA Concierge at Sheridan/Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey is a testament to our shared vision of providing unparalleled service to campers while setting new industry standards."

KOA Concierge is a significant step towards digital transformation in outdoor hospitality, ensuring guests can access important information and services at their fingertips. The introduction of the technology underscores the commitment of KOA and Insider Perks to improve the industry through innovative solutions that benefit campers and campground owners.

The Sheridan/Big Horn Mountains KOA Journey is located at 63 Decker Road in Sheridan. To learn more about the accommodations and amenities, to book your stay, or try out the KOA Concierge, please visit their website or call 307-674-8766.

About Insider Perks

Located in Cleveland, OH, Insider Perks is a pioneer in providing top-tier marketing services tailored for the outdoor hospitality industry. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Insider Perks is dedicated to helping campgrounds and RV parks unlock their full potential.

About KCN Campgrounds

KCN Campgrounds is an esteemed outdoor hospitality organization dedicated to building a world-class portfolio of outdoor hospitality properties, including multiple KOAs. With a mission to grow a portfolio that aligns with strict investment criteria, KCN Campgrounds is committed to providing delightful experiences for campers while ensuring high returns for investors. Their strategic approach to campground management, combined with a passion for innovation, positions them as a leader in the industry.

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive outdoor hospitality leader for over 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in education, design, recruitment, marketing, and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.