CapTech Selected as a NASCAR Technology Partner

CapTech’s deep expertise in technology and data solutions have been instrumental in NASCAR’s efforts to enhance event data.” — John Martin, VP Media & Event Technology at NASCAR

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) today announced a multi-year technology partnership with National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) ahead of the 2024 season. CapTech is joining NASCAR’s Technology Partner Platform, an initiative established by the series in 2021 to connect technology leaders across the globe, with the aim of fostering new ideas and relationships.

As a NASCAR Technology Partner, CapTech will continue to support the series on its modernization efforts by harnessing the power of data to deliver new fan engagement experiences and innovatively push the performance envelop boundary. In addition, CapTech will support NASCAR by testing new developments, implementing proof of concepts, and authenticating go-to-market strategies for product launches.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with NASCAR,” said CapTech Principal and Sports Leader Jon Bradway. “This relationship enables us to support the growth of rapidly changing technology and identify new initiatives for the series. The vision of the NASCAR Technology Partnership is to drive forward with dynamic testing and business transformation and CapTech is excited to get started.”

Prior to this official partnership, NASCAR and CapTech collaborated on projects, including the development of a cloud-based solution for competition data management. This solution leveraged AWS native services to deliver a centralized relational data store, serverless microservices, and a containerized user interface to ingest, govern, and publish a master set of competition data for both internal and external consumption. It enables NASCAR to efficiently manage and store competition data ensuring high data quality and integrity. Read more about CapTech’s work with NASCAR (link).

“CapTech’s deep expertise in technology and data solutions have been instrumental in NASCAR’s efforts to enhance event data,” said John Martin, VP Media & Event Technology at NASCAR.

CapTech has worked with several leading sports organizations – including the PGA TOUR, PGA of America, and TMRW Sports – leveraging data and technology to create next-level experiences that shape the future of sports. Our work across competition data and scoring systems, data-driven customer journeys, and innovation and strategy help sports organizations modernize and drive growth. CapTech is also a Trustee of First Tee, a renowned organization dedicated to developing character in young people through the game of golf.

###

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.