CAMS’ Kathleen Cook Earns AMS® Designation

Kathleen Cook, a community manager with Community Association Management Services (CAMS), has earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS) credential.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that community manager Kathleen Cook recently earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation. With over nine years of experience in the community management sector and eight years with CAMS, Kathleen’s achievement reflects her dedication to professional growth as a community manager.

The AMS® designation demonstrates a higher level of commitment to one’s career. It requires competency in preparing budgets and financial reports, enforcing association rules, understanding legal obligations, selecting and supervising contractors, and building a strong sense of community. AMS® designees must also understand the important and unique challenges of community association management. Managers who have earned the AMS® have elevated their practical knowledge and expertise, which greatly benefits the communities they serve.

Cook’s educational background includes a degree in elementary education, which has provided her with a passion for teaching and learning. Recognizing the importance of ongoing learning and professional development, she set her sights on obtaining the AMS® quickly after earning the CMCA® designation.

“I’m excited to reach the next level of learning in my community association management career,” said Cook of her accomplishment.

“We are privileged to have Kathleen on our team and proud to see her continued emphasis on education,” said Regional Vice President Rich Orduno.

About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.

