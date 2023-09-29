Launch of the "ePosting" automated mail posting service

MACAU, September 29 - The “ePosting” automated mail posting service of Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will be formally launched on 9th October 2023. The first two self-service posting kiosks will be located at Mong Ha Post Office and Nova Taipa Post Office, providing automated mail posting service 24 hours a day.

The “ePosting” service is applicable to posting EMS (weight limit 20kg or below), registered mail (weight limit 2kg or below) and ordinary mail (weight limit 2kg or below), and accepts payment of postage by Macau Pass card or “GovPay” QR Code electronic payment methods. With a simple and convenient posting procedure, the “ePosting” brings a brand new self-service posting experience for the public, please visit the CTT website for more details.

To complement the above service, the CTT will also introduce the “ePosting” postage label, which is a new label with franking impression. This label can only be used for posting mail items at “ePosting” kiosks, and it is not for individual sale.