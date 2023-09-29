Revilla asks OP to consider 'no work-no pay' workers in "It's showtime" appeal

After the Movie Television Review and Clissification Board (MTRCB) denied on Thursday the motions for reconsideration filed by ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network, Inc. for noontime variety show "It's Showtime," Senator Ramon Bong Revilla asked the Office of the President (OP) to consider the 'no work-no pay' workers of the show when an appeal is filed before it.

"Without getting into the merits of the case, sana na-consider ng MTRCB ang kapakanan nung mga maliliit na staff at crew nung show na wala namang kinalaman at kasalanan dun sa nangyari," Revilla said. "Sila yung mga 'no work-no pay' na kung matutuloy ang suspension ay dalawang linggong walang kikitain at kakainin," he explained.

He believes ABS-CBN and GMA will file an appeal with the OP within the allowed 15-day period, and is confident that once it is reviewed, humanitarian considerations should be given importance.

"I think lessons have been learned," the lawmaker expressed. "Kung nagkaroon man ng pagkakamali, ang kasalanan ni Juan ay hindi kasalanan ni Pedro. So I hope we don't punish those working hard day in-day out just to eke out a living," Revilla ended.