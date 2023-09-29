Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,154 in the last 365 days.

Revilla asks OP to consider 'no work-no pay' workers in "It's showtime" appeal

PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release
September 29, 2023

Revilla asks OP to consider 'no work-no pay' workers in "It's showtime" appeal

After the Movie Television Review and Clissification Board (MTRCB) denied on Thursday the motions for reconsideration filed by ABS-CBN Corporation and GMA Network, Inc. for noontime variety show "It's Showtime," Senator Ramon Bong Revilla asked the Office of the President (OP) to consider the 'no work-no pay' workers of the show when an appeal is filed before it.

"Without getting into the merits of the case, sana na-consider ng MTRCB ang kapakanan nung mga maliliit na staff at crew nung show na wala namang kinalaman at kasalanan dun sa nangyari," Revilla said. "Sila yung mga 'no work-no pay' na kung matutuloy ang suspension ay dalawang linggong walang kikitain at kakainin," he explained.

He believes ABS-CBN and GMA will file an appeal with the OP within the allowed 15-day period, and is confident that once it is reviewed, humanitarian considerations should be given importance.

"I think lessons have been learned," the lawmaker expressed. "Kung nagkaroon man ng pagkakamali, ang kasalanan ni Juan ay hindi kasalanan ni Pedro. So I hope we don't punish those working hard day in-day out just to eke out a living," Revilla ended.

You just read:

Revilla asks OP to consider 'no work-no pay' workers in "It's showtime" appeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more