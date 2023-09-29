Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Non-Woven Fabrics Market is projected to reach $73.13 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.5%, according to TBRC's report.

The non-woven fabrics market's growth is driven by healthcare industry demand, with Asia-Pacific leading in market share. Major players include Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global, Glatfelter, DuPont, Lydall, Fitesa, TWE Group, Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens, Toray Industries, Suominen, Kimberly-Clark, Fibertex Nonwovens, Mitsui, Avgol, First Quality, and PEGAS.

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segments

• By Technology: Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, Air laid

• By Product: Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon

• By End User: Industrial, Hygiene Industry, Agriculture

• By Geography: The global non-woven fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nonwoven fabrics refer to a fabric-like material comprised of staples and long fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally, or solvent-bonded together. Nonwoven fabrics are used in the manufacture of disposable and durable clothing, garment linings, shoe linings, interlinings, and synthetic leather fabrics. They provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, sterility, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

