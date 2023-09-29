Topical Pain Relief Market Size to Hit 12.21 Billion by 2027 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Topical Pain Relief Market Size

Topical pain relief market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topical pain relief market size was valued at $8,864.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $12,219.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Topical pain relief medications are pain killers that are directly applied, rubbed, or sprayed on the skin over painful muscles or joints. They are designed to relieve pain as they are composed of different ingredients such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), salicylates, capsaicin, and others. These products have a heating or cooling effect that stimulate the nerves near the pain point and relieve pain. When pain is localized, patients highly prefer topical treatments as adjunctive therapy, which can be as effective as oral treatments and cause fewer side effects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

TOPICAL BIOMEDICS, INC, PFIZER INC, NOVARTIS AG, NESTLÉ S.A, RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, ADVACARE PHARMA, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, SANOFI, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)

The non-opioids segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 at around 71.4%, owing to higher usage in treatment of mild to moderate pain and lesser side effects as compared to opioids, increase in awareness regarding adverse effects of non-opioids, surge in number of geriatric population, growth in number of patients with chronic pain, and rise in prevalence of arthritis and other joint problems.

According to distribution channel, the market is classified into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. The e-commerce segment is anticipated to depict significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, increase in awareness of online pharmacy, and rise in number of internet users.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to impact the growth of the global topical pain relief market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics and pain services have undergone a decline in number of patient visits during COVID-19. Subsequently, most chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent, both outpatient and elective interventional procedures were limited or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize risk of the viral spread. Patients with COVID-19 who are receiving opioids treatment can be more susceptible to respiratory depression and the absorption of fentanyl drug during transdermal administration such as fentanyl patch may increase with fever and could increase opioid side-effects. Whereas, patients who are prescribed transdermal opioids drugs shows the side effects such as sedation, nausea and vomiting, and respiratory depression. Thus, global topical pain relief market had a negative impact due to COVID-19.

