Senate Resolution 165 Printer's Number 1119
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1119
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
165
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,
PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES AND BREWSTER,
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2023 as "Chiari Malformation
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, In September, there will be a walk in Pennsylvania
during the annual Conquer Chiari Walk Across America; and
WHEREAS, Chiari Malformation (CM) is a serious neurological
disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United
States, first identified by Austrian pathologist Professor Hans
Chiari in the 1890s and categorized in order of severity by CM
types 0, 1, 1.5, 2, 3 and 4; and
WHEREAS, Chiari Malformations are defects in the cerebellum,
the part of the brain that controls balance creating pressure on
the cerebellum and brain stem that may block the normal flow of
cerebral spinal fluid to and from the brain; and
WHEREAS, The cause of CM is unknown, but scientists believe
the cause is either a congenital condition caused by exposure to
harmful substances during fetal development or a genetic
condition that may appear in more than one family member; and
