Senate Resolution 165 Printer's Number 1119

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

165

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,

PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES AND BREWSTER,

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2023 as "Chiari Malformation

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, In September, there will be a walk in Pennsylvania

during the annual Conquer Chiari Walk Across America; and

WHEREAS, Chiari Malformation (CM) is a serious neurological

disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the United

States, first identified by Austrian pathologist Professor Hans

Chiari in the 1890s and categorized in order of severity by CM

types 0, 1, 1.5, 2, 3 and 4; and

WHEREAS, Chiari Malformations are defects in the cerebellum,

the part of the brain that controls balance creating pressure on

the cerebellum and brain stem that may block the normal flow of

cerebral spinal fluid to and from the brain; and

WHEREAS, The cause of CM is unknown, but scientists believe

the cause is either a congenital condition caused by exposure to

harmful substances during fetal development or a genetic

condition that may appear in more than one family member; and

