Montoursville Area School District Looks to the Future with a new STEM focus after Receiving a PAsmart Advancing Grant
New programs and emphasis to prepare students for future careers in STEM and Technology
We want our students to think differently and provide them with the critical technology and STEM skills that create a pathway to successful careers and technical jobs.”MONTOURSVILLE AND PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montoursville Area School District students are being introduced to advanced STEM learning at all grade levels starting in the new school year after being awarded a PAsmart Advancing Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
— Mr. Dan Taormina, Assistant Superintendent
The grant funding created a new applied STEM curriculum at all grade levels, intensive professional development for educators, and two new Innovation Labs at Lyter and Loyalsock Valley Elementary Schools.
The new applied STEM curriculum, developed by Inventionland Education, takes students through a nine-step invention method.
While working in small teams of 2-4 students, learners invent or innovate a product. Going through the 9-step process, they will research, design, prototype, package, and market the products. The course is student-driven and teacher-facilitated and creates improved engagement across all levels.
Along the way, the real-world curriculum also builds crucial soft skills that students will need when they enter the workforce, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication skills. The course concludes with an invention showcase.
“We want our students to think differently and provide them with the critical technology and STEM skills that create a pathway to successful careers and technical jobs,” said Mr. Dan Taormina, Assistant Superintendent.
In addition to the innovation curriculum and new learning environments, Montoursville Area School District has also leveraged professional development so teachers and staff can elevate their STEM, technology, and innovation instruction. This includes learning how to effectively facilitate the course, introduce innovation, and safely use maker machines in the classroom.
Elementary students also learn STEM in newly redesigned Innovation Labs at Lyter and Loyalsock Valley Elementary schools, designed by Inventionland Education out of Pittsburgh. The Lyter Elementary Innovation Lab has an inventor robotics theme, while Loyalsock Valley Elementary uses a science pirate theme. Age-appropriate and timeless in design, learning environments are known to impact student creativity and outcomes positively.
“Watching the students enter the redesigned STEM Innovation Lab has been amazing,” according to Mrs. Stephanie Beadle, Elementary STEM and Computer Science Coordinator and Teacher. “It’s much more engaging, and students are excited and ready to learn,” Mrs. Beadle concludes.
The elementary schools held a grand opening event at Lyter and Loyalsock Valley Elementary Schools to celebrate the new Innovation Labs and STEM focus on Tuesday, September 26. Parents, students, and school board members were invited to attend.
About Montoursville Area School District:
Located in Lycoming County, the Montoursville Area School District is one of Pennsylvania’s highest-rated districts, serving approximately 1,750 students in grades K-12. It operates two elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school, encompassing 189.8 square miles. To find out more, see https://www.montoursville.k12.pa.us/district/
About Inventionland Education:
Inventionland Education brings its award-winning applied STEM innovation curriculum to K-12 schools across America and globally. They also design immersive, age-appropriate Innovation Labs® and maker spaces that inspire creativity and original thought, as well as a complete line of STEM and maker space professional development, delivered in-person or virtually. For more information, please visit https://inventionlandeducation.com/.
