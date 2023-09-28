Vendors Wanted for 4th Annual L.A. Real Estate Grand Expo

Submit Release
Our Grand Expo is where your business will meet new and future clients.”
— — Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. There are already 50+ vendors, but there’s always room for more! The Grand Expo takes place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent).

If your company has a product or service that is valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than the Grand Expo wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall directly at 310-792-6404 or click on the Grand Expo flyer on the homepage of www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Last year there were over 800 attendees. This year, the Grand Expo is planning on over 1,000 attendees. The Grand Expo is a joint effort of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam’s Real Estate Club, Realty 411, and the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association.

Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+13104098310 ext.
email us here
