Culture Shift Labs launches a human capital marketplace for senior-level talent, investors, and subject-matter experts
Culture Shift Labs, the diversity and innovation consulting firm that has been disrupting the management consulting industry and the force behind The Culture Shifting Deal Making Summits for the last 14 years, has announced plans to launch a human capital marketplace for senior-level diverse talent, investors, and subject matter experts. The Culture Shifting Community, which has ballooned to over 12,000 members across the globe since its launch in 2006, has empowered deal flow that has delivered more than $1BLN in venture capital to underrepresented fund managers and entrepreneurs and is supported in part by the largest financial institutions, family offices, technology companies, and corporate venture funds across the globe, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bill.com, Silicon Valley Bank, Walmart, Verizon, etc.
The Culture Shift Human Capital Marketplace will officially launch later this year, with access available by invitation.
Since its inception, Culture Shift Labs, which was founded by Co-CEO Andrea Hoffman, has been recognized as a leader in driving social and financial returns, serving Fortune 500’s, tech companies, private equity, venture capital, impact investors, family offices, and large nonprofits with a wide array of diversity, equity and inclusion, business development, and consulting services.
The Culture Shift Labs team is composed of strategists, dealmakers, curators, and activators. They are experts in growth and innovation, helping companies leverage technology, business, and demographic shifts. Culture Shift’s clients are first-movers, visionaries, and early adopters who understand the value of diversity and innovation. Culture Shift’s range of services supports and accelerates leadership, talent, business and corporate development, and corporate social responsibility.
Culture Shifting Summits, pioneered and produced by Culture Shift Labs, are annual invite-only deal-making summits that take place in Silicon Valley, New York, Miami, and London. These are the only summits of their kind in the United States that unite over 300 accomplished underrepresented technology investors, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, celebrities, and social impact leaders to enable deals, collaborations, and wealth creation.
The next Culture Shift Summit will commence in Miami from November 16th to 18th and will be followed by a Culture Shift Summit in London from February 7th to 9th, 2024.
Throughout its history, Culture Shift Labs has focused on incubating and curating micro-networks leveraging healthcare, venture capital, private equity, corporate venture capital, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, alternative investments, etc. Culture Shift Labs’ “secret sauce” is the “Knowledge + Network” business model that they pioneered in 2006, which produces tangible outcomes across a range of services that support and accelerate board, leadership, workforce, business and corporate development, and corporate social responsibility.
According to David Parker, Culture Shift Labs Co-CEO, “Our Culture Shifting Community has been leveraging our services since 2006, and it will now have access to rich digital content that offers peer-to-peer networking, collaboration, and deal flow. The marvelous thing about community is that it enables us to welcome and help people in a way we couldn't as individuals.”
About Culture Shift Labs (CSL)
Culture Shift Labs is a diversity and innovation consultancy that provides services under three pillars: advice, strategy, and activation. Since 2006, CSL has been a recognized leader in integrating social and financial returns in ways that improve businesses and society. CSL’s Knowledge + Network Formula produces tangible outcomes. Their clients are first-movers, visionaries, and early adopters. CSL helps to activate and accelerate their intentions. Culture Shift Labs serves Fortune 500 companies, tech companies, investors (private equity, venture capital, impact investors, and family offices), and nonprofits.
CSL’s range of services supports and accelerates board leadership, workforce, business and corporate development, and corporate social responsibility. CSL’s Katapult Talent database of 10,000+ black and Latinx experts delivers results. This private network grows daily.
About Culture Shifting Summits (CSS)
Culture Shifting: A Weekend of Technology, Innovation, and Social Impact is an annual invite-only bi-coastal event series that takes place in London, Silicon Valley, New York, and Miami. These are the only events of their kind in the United States that unite over 300 accomplished underrepresented tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and social impact leaders to celebrate, collaborate, and consummate deals.
About Andrea Hoffman
Ms. Hoffman is an advisor, dealmaker, strategist, speaker, author, and the founder and CEO of CSL. Leveraging more than 20 years of strategy, business development, and advisory experience, she consults with senior leaders and C-suite executives across a wide range of industries to find new growth opportunities. By helping clients see past long-held perceptions regarding the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and diversity, she guides clients to insights that unlock growth. Her advisory services help clients see how business, technology, and demographic shifts are related and how leveraging those forces to improve business and societal impact is both possible and profitable. Ms. Hoffman's second book, 50 Billion Dollar Boss: Stories from African American Women Entrepreneurs on Leadership and Success (Palgrave Macmillan), was published in 2015 and nominated for a 2016 NAACP Image Award. She has been included in a wide range of media outlets, from Bloomberg and the Christian Science Monitor to Fast Company and the Washington Post, and has spoken or led panels at the Milken Global Conference and the National Association of Corporate Directors.
