Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,169 in the last 365 days.

SleepScore Labs Sheds Light on Seasonal Sleep Patterns Through Data and Technology

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScore Labs, the sleep science company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, has unveiled a compelling analysis exploring the impact of seasonal changes on sleep patterns. The study titled, "A Long Winter’s Sleep: What Does Big Data From Consumer Sleep Technology Tell Us?" delves into the sleep behavior of over 21,000 individuals across the United States, shedding light on how the winter and summer months affect sleep quality and duration. The analysis was presented at SLEEP 2023 in Indianapolis, IN, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

The comprehensive analysis leverages a robust dataset spanning 1,255,518 nights from January 1, 2019, to August 31, 2022. Leveraging consumer sleep technology, SleepScore Labs has objectively measured sleep during the winter and summer months using their SleepScore App technology – which turns smartphones into a sonar device, collecting data on body motion and respiratory to “stage” sleep – providing an understanding of sleep-wake patterns in relation to seasonal changes.

According to the analysis, there were notable shifts to later average monthly wake times and bedtimes during both summer and winter, with a more pronounced delay observed in the summer. Despite these shifts, measures of sleep health including sleep duration, sleep efficiency, and SleepScore peaked during the winter months, indicating a small but significant improvement in sleep quality during the colder season.

SleepScore Labs' commitment to quantifying and enhancing population sleep health is underscored by this analysis. By harnessing the power of big data, the company continues to empower individuals with actionable insights to optimize their sleep quality irrespective of the season.

According to Lead Applied Sleep Scientist at SleepScore, Dr. Elie Gottlieb, PhD “The study not only aligns with previous research on sleep-wake patterns in regions with extreme seasonal differences but also highlights the utility of consumer sleep technology for understanding sleep-wake patterns on a large and longitudinal scale.”

SleepScore Labs invites the community, healthcare professionals, and the media to delve into the full analysis, fostering a collaborative effort to advance the understanding and improvement of sleep health across diverse populations.

Erica Quindo
SleepScore Labs
erica.quindo@sleepscorelabs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

SleepScore Labs Sheds Light on Seasonal Sleep Patterns Through Data and Technology

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more