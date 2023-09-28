Submit Release
16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Krawczyk associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County


27 September 2023


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 25 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), beginning September 27, 2023. This position is created by the September 22, 2023, appointment by Governor Parson of Judge Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk to the position of circuit judge in Division 16 of the 16th Judicial Circuit. 


Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter in Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.  


Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.



For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:



The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023.


The commission will meet Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, in Kansas City to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, the Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 25 of the Jackson County circuit court.  


Members of the commission are Gary D Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Jill Kanatzar; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.



Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court 

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


