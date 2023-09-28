Sep 28, 2023

by: Caleb Salers, Super Talk Mississippi

A California-based electric truck manufacturing company has launched production at its Tunica facility.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. on Thursday displayed the company’s first Class 3 EV trucks rolling off the assembly line in the north Mississippi plant.

Mullen will be gradually ramping up its Class 3 production rate through the remainder of this calendar year. Once full acceleration has been achieved, production capacity at the Tunica facility is currently planned at 3,000 Class 3 vehicles annually per shift.

As electric vehicle adoption rates increase, Mullen plans to add a second shift for Class 3 production, which will increase capacity to 6,000 total vehicles per year.

During the ramp-up in the volume of the Mullen THREE, the production testing and launch of the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV Cargo Van will also take place in Tunica, achieving deliveries on customer orders for both commercial Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles by the end of the year.

The Mullen THREE is an efficient Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring an 11,000 gross vehicle weight rating, a tight turning diameter of 38 feet, and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets.

“Whenever a new vehicle program hits this stage, it’s great that we can bring key people to the plant like we did today with our dealer, Randy Marion, and first customer, MGT, so they feel the excitement first-hand and see the reality that our vehicles are heading their way very soon,” Mullen Automotive Chief Commercial Sales Officer John Schwegman said.

Mullen’s Tunica commercial manufacturing center includes over 120,000 square feet and is situated on over 100 acres. The facility is focused on the production of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EV vehicles and is in close proximity to all major rail lines, interstates, Mississippi River systems, and air logistics, placing it in a primary logistical center of North America.

The EV producer has been aggressively growing its employee count in Tunica over the last few months to support commercial vehicle production.

