Sttark, A Custom Packaging Manufacturer, Announces Annual Scholarships for U.S. High School and College Students in 2024

“You Can’t Label People, but You Can Label Products” Essay & Label Design Scholarship by Sttark

"Unboxing Your Life” Video Scholarship By Sttark

Sttark offers two $4k scholarships for U.S. students in 2024. Applications accepted Oct 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024. Apply at www.sttark.com/scholarship/

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sttark, a pioneer in the custom printed packaging industry for the past 18 years, proudly announces the return of its scholarship programs for 2024, inviting U.S. high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students to showcase their creativity and originality.

Scholarship 1: “You Can’t Label People, but You Can Label Products” Essay & Label Design Scholarship by Sttark

A $4,000 essay scholarship designed for students who challenge norms and think outside of the box. Recognizing the dangers of labeling individuals, Sttark calls for entrants to forget past academic or talent labels they’ve been given and unleash their intrinsic creativity.

Essay Prompt: Explore the statement "You can’t label people, but you can label products." and write a 1000-word essay reflecting on how you relate to this statement and why it matters. Additionally, participants are to design a product label embodying the essence of their essay.

Learn more and apply at: www.sttark.com/scholarship/labels-scholarship

Scholarship 2: "Unboxing Your Life” Video Scholarship By Sttark

This $4,000 video scholarship calls on students to reveal (unbox) the contents of their lives and aims to celebrate the unique stories and experiences that shape each individual. Understanding that while the outer packaging is enticing, the contents inside keep people coming back. Sttark challenges applicants to unbox their life stories in a creative video format.

Video Prompt: Craft a 5-minute unboxing video showcasing the experiences that form your unique persona. Whether shot on a phone or using basic editing tools, creativity, and genuine reflection are paramount.

Learn more and submit your video at: www.sttark.com/scholarship/unboxing-your-life-scholarship

Application Process:

Both scholarship applications open on October 1, 2023, and close on March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. Students are urged to visit the respective links above for more details.

About Sttark:

Sttark has focused on innovation in the custom printed packaging industry for nearly two decades. Offering services in custom label printing, folding carton printing, and packaging design, Sttark continues to set industry benchmarks.

These scholarships encourage the next generation of innovators to shed inhibitions, challenge preconceived notions, and bring their unique perspectives to the forefront.

For any questions about Sttark’s scholarship opportunities, please email scholarship@sttark.com.

