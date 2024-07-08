Applications Now Open for Two $3,000 Scholarships Presented by Sttark, A U.S. Custom Packaging Manufacturer
All U.S. high school seniors and college students are eligible to apply. Students can apply online at www.sttark.com/scholarship by September 30, 2024.GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sttark has been a leader in the custom printed packaging industry for nearly 20 years and is excited to award two students with scholarships this upcoming Fall semester. These scholarship initiatives encourage students nationwide to showcase their creativity and originality.
Scholarship 1: “You Can’t Label People, but You Can Label Products” Essay & Label Design Scholarship by Sttark
A $3,000 essay scholarship designed for students who challenge norms and think outside of the box. Recognizing the dangers of labeling individuals, Sttark calls for entrants to forget past academic or talent labels they’ve been given and unleash their intrinsic creativity.
Essay Prompt: Explore the statement "You can’t label people, but you can label products." and write a 1000-word essay reflecting on how you relate to this statement and why it matters. Additionally, participants are to design a product label embodying the essence of their essay.
Learn more and apply at www.sttark.com/scholarship/labels-scholarship
Scholarship 2: "Unboxing Your Life” Video Scholarship By Sttark
This $3,000 video scholarship calls on students to reveal (unbox) the contents of their lives and aims to celebrate the unique stories and experiences that shape each individual. Understanding that while the outer packaging is enticing, the contents inside keep people coming back. Sttark challenges applicants to unbox their life stories in a creative video format.
Video Prompt: Craft a 5-minute unboxing video showcasing the experiences that form your unique persona. Whether shot on a phone or using basic editing tools, creativity, and genuine reflection are paramount.
Learn more and submit your video at www.sttark.com/scholarship/unboxing-your-life-scholarship
Application Process:
Both scholarship applications are now open. Scholarship applications will be accepted between May 1, 2024, and September 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. Students are urged to visit the respective links above for more details.
About Sttark:
Sttark has focused on innovation in the custom printed packaging industry for nearly two decades. Offering services in custom label printing, folding carton printing, and packaging design, Sttark continues to provide comprehensive packaging solutions for the industry.
These scholarships encourage the next generation of innovators to shed inhibitions, challenge preconceived notions, and bring their unique perspectives to the forefront.
For any questions about Sttark’s scholarship opportunities, please email scholarship@sttark.com.
