JR Restaurant Group, Outback Steakhouse Franchise Owners In MS, TN, Embracing New Challenges with Principles & Beliefs

JR Restaurant Group is setting all-time records in 2023 for employee retention and store sales projections by flipping an often-cited leadership model.

If we take care of our People, Customers & Communities, the Outback business will take care of itself.” — Steve Grantham Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many national chain restaurants continue to face steep challenges in labor retention, growth, and expansion, one franchise group for multiple Outback Steakhouses, JR Restaurant Group , is outpacing national trends. Surpassing other chain restaurants, JR’s Outback locations are retaining employees for years and continuously surpassing store sales projections, even through inflation and higher supply costs.While most companies put the bulk of their focus on policies, procedures, and profitability first, JR flips the often-cited Head, Heart, Hands model of leadership and focuses first on the Heart, investing in the team members’ personal lives, challenges, and interests. The driving philosophy is that unless an employee feels cared for and valued, then they will never be able to give their very best to the work. JR also invests heavily in the community and invites team members to be a part of serving military, first responders, and non-profit events. JR Outback locations are retaining employees in nearly all positions for years at a time, from management to entry level positions. 2023 has set a record for JR’s Outback locations, leading other casual dining segment companies in profitability and successfully managed restaurants.JR Restaurant Group recognizes that community support is not an afterthought, but the very foundation building their retention and management efforts. By prioritizing people and communities, JR unlocks the full potential of both employees and customers. Their impressive philanthropic portfolio spans various causes that directly impact the people and communities they serve. Through ongoing efforts, JR is actively contributing to creating a brighter future around their Mississippi and Tennessee locations. Their commitment to partnering with communities has yielded positive results like happier employees, more satisfied customers, and stronger communities.Steve Grantham Jr., President of JR Restaurant Group, said, “The Outback Founders established the Outback concept on a very definitive system of Principles & Beliefs. J&R’s main focus is our People, Customers & Communities which is taken directly from the Outback Principals & Beliefs Field Guide. If we take care of our People, Customers & Communities, the Outback business will take care of itself”.Servin' the South is about putting people and the communities we serve first. That means seeing the possibilities in the people and communities we serve and making a direct impact to help each one bloom to its fullest potential.JR Restaurant Group oversees the growth, culture, and community relations of J&R franchise locations of Outback Steakhouses, including Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, D'Iberville, Tupelo, and Southaven (all in Mississippi), as well as Cordova and Jackson, Tennessee.For more information, please visit: https://jrrestaurantgroup.com/bloomin-is-boomin/.

Head-Heart-Hands: Part 1 of 5 "Why head-heart-hands no longer works"