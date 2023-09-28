SGI Extends Driver's Licence Reciprocity To 24 European Countries

CANADA, September 28 - Released on September 28, 2023

Effective immediately, SGI is extending reciprocity to 24 countries that use the same European driver's licence.

Reciprocity will enable drivers from those countries to exchange their foreign driver's licence for a Saskatchewan Class 5 (regular) licence without needing to complete any testing or training.

SGI is granting reciprocity to the following 24 countries:

Bulgaria Denmark Hungary Liechtenstein Norway Slovakia Croatia Estonia Iceland Lithuania Poland Slovenia Cyprus Finland Italy Luxembourg Portugal Spain Czechia (Czech Republic) Greece Latvia Malta Romania Sweden

"Saskatchewan continues to grow and welcome people from around the world," Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said. "Extending driver's licence reciprocity to more countries makes it easier for newcomers to our province to live and work here with a sense of home."

Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison is currently in Poland attending investment meetings and an employer-led international recruitment mission, where potential jobseekers looking to immigrate to Canada will directly benefit from the extended reciprocity agreements.

"Supporting newcomers and ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to make Saskatchewan their home is an important priority for our province," Harrison said. "A driver's licence provides newcomers the freedom to explore the province on their own terms as they settle into their new communities. By expanding our reciprocity agreements, SGI is making Saskatchewan a more attractive choice for those looking to call Canada home."

Saskatchewan already holds driver's licence reciprocity agreements with these 17 countries:

Australia France Japan New Zealand Switzerland United Kingdom Austria Germany Jersey Ireland Taiwan United States Belgium Isle of Man Netherlands South Korea (certain provinces) Ukraine

Prior to granting reciprocity, SGI works to determine if a country's licence policies, training and testing standards meet Saskatchewan's requirements. This includes collaborating with other provinces who have already granted reciprocity or may be considering it.

The reciprocity policy also includes motorcycle licences.

To exchange a licence, a driver can go to any SGI motor licence issuer with their licence from their home country, and a driver's abstract/record issued within the last 30 days.

