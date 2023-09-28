Submit Release
Saskatchewan Recognizes First Test Your Smoke Alarm Day

CANADA, September 28 - Released on September 28, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 28, 2023, Test Your Smoke Alarm Day in the province.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day is a prevention campaign that encourages residents to properly install and maintain their smoke alarms. This is fundamental to ensure that occupants are warned of a fire and have the time needed to escape.

This year's theme, Saved by the Beep, reminds everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms at least once a year, or whenever the low-battery warning sounds.

"We encourage all residents to learn more about smoke alarms, home fire escape planning and fire safety," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Having a working smoke alarm won't just save your life - it's the law."

As of July 2022, all Saskatchewan residential buildings are required to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

"This is the first of what we hope will become an annual national campaign," Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "We want to acknowledge the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and the Canadian Council of Fire Marshals and Fire Commissioners who took the initiative to launch this campaign."

For more information, visit saskpublicsafety.ca and savedbythebeep.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kara Slobodzian
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1082
Email: media.spsa@gov.sk.ca

