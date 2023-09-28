Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,208 in the last 365 days.

Autoflow announces text-to-pay integration with 1stMILE for faster, simpler, and secure payment processing

We are excited to announce our partnership with 1stMILE, which brings a new level of convenience to clients at repair shops. We look forward to streamlining the payment process & customer experience.”
— Chan Patel, Autoflow’s vice president of sales & business development

DALLAS, TX, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its text-to-pay integration with 1stMILE, a solution that gives Autoflow clients the ability to effortlessly send their customers a text message or email that includes a link to pay their bill online. Shops can get paid faster through text-to-pay, which meets the highest security and PCI compliance standards.

Customers no longer need to wait in line to pay, and service writers don’t need to collect credit card information over the phone. Text-to-pay offers a straightforward, contactless method of processing payments and also includes detailed reporting for easy reconciliation.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with 1stMILE, which brings a new level of convenience to clients at repair shops. With the option of text-to-pay, we are looking forward to streamlining the payment process and enhancing the overall customer experience,” shares Chan Patel, Autoflow’s vice president of sales and business development. “Together, we're paving the way for a more efficient and customer-centric future."

For a simple, visual overview of Autoflow’s integration with 1stMILE and how it can simplify payments, please visit https://autoflow.com/help-center/training/other-integrations/1st-mile/.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits
----

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Chan Patel
Autoflow (formerly autotext.me)
+1 469-701-2321
chan.patel@autoflow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Autoflow announces text-to-pay integration with 1stMILE for faster, simpler, and secure payment processing

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more