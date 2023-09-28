Teenagers Arrested in a Robbery in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce four teenage girls have been arrested for a robbery (force and violence) offense that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of W Street, Northeast. The victim was assaulted by the suspects and then the suspects took the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile female, a 16-year-old juvenile female, a 13-year-old juvenile female all of Northwest, DC and a 15-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, DC were all arrested and charged with Robbery Force and Violence.