NovusNorth Launches NovusNorth Expert Series®, a Video Thought Leadership Series for Financial Services Industry
The Expert Series® is a monthly video thought leadership initiative aimed at sharing insights, industry trends, and best practices in transforming experiences.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a leading innovator in creating digital experiences, solutions and platforms for the financial services industry, is delighted to introduce the NovusNorth Expert Series®, a monthly video thought leadership initiative aimed at sharing valuable insights, industry trends, and best practices in experience design, technology, and digital transformation within the financial services sector.
The NovusNorth Expert Series® brings together renowned industry gurus, clients, and innovation technology partners in an engaging interview Q&A format. The series offers a platform for sharing in-depth knowledge, practical examples, and actionable strategies that financial institutions can directly apply to their own digital transformation journeys. NovusNorth has interviewed experts from or with prior experience at companies including Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., State Street, US Bank, Citadel, OceanFirst Bank, Voicify, YellowDog and Story Hub.
Key Features and Benefits:
1. Thought-Provoking Topics: The NovusNorth Expert Series® covers a wide range of thought-provoking topics relevant to experience design, technology, and digital transformation in the financial services sector. From customer experience trends to emerging technologies and regulatory challenges, the series delves into critical areas that shape the industry's future.
2. Insights from Industry Gurus: The Expert Series® showcases well-known industry gurus who possess deep expertise and experience in their respective fields. These thought leaders provide unique perspectives, sharing their knowledge and expertise acquired through years of working in the financial services sector. Their insights inspire innovation and provide actionable guidance for organizations looking to stay ahead of the curve.
3. Client Success Stories: NovusNorth's Expert Series® spotlights client success stories, highlighting real-world examples of digital transformation initiatives and the impact they have had on financial institutions. These case studies demonstrate best practices, lessons learned, and practical strategies that can be directly applied to accelerate digital transformation efforts.
4. Collaboration with Innovation Technology Partners: NovusNorth collaborates with innovation technology partners who are at the forefront of digital transformation within the financial services industry. By featuring these partners in the Expert Series®, NovusNorth provides a platform for showcasing their cutting-edge solutions, thought leadership, and insights, enabling financial institutions to explore new possibilities and leverage the latest technologies.
Dave Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth, commented, "We are thrilled to launch the NovusNorth Expert Series, a platform that brings together thought leaders, clients, and technology partners to share their expertise and insights. Our aim is to provide financial institutions with practical guidance, real-world examples, and actionable strategies to navigate the complex landscape of experience design, technology, and digital transformation."
A recent guest speaker in the NovusNorth Expert Series was Rich Cancro, CEO of AdvisorEngine, a wealth management technology firm. “I was honored to participate in NovusNorth’s Expert Series program,” Cancro said. “At AdvisorEngine we differentiate on delivering a delightful user experience and this ties well to NovusNorth’s mission and focus. I have known NovusNorth leaders Michelle Palomera and David Cowing for many years and appreciate their teams’ depth of understanding of the wealth management industry and skill in design and user experience.”
Cancro is featured in, “RIA Growth: The New Experience Infrastructure,” an Expert Series episode focusing on the importance of designing satisfying user experiences. Cancro shared examples of how wealth management firms can grow their businesses by connecting the advisor experience to their operations and to the end client experience.
The NovusNorth Expert Series is available on NovusNorth's website and social media channels, with new episodes released monthly. To access the series and stay up-to-date with the latest thought leadership content, visit www.novusnorth.com or follow NovusNorth on LinkedIn.
About NovusNorth:
NovusNorth is a leading innovator in digital solutions for the financial services industry. NovusNorth delivers world class digital experiences and platforms. By combining deep industry knowledge, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technologies, NovusNorth delivers transformative solutions that drive business growth, enhance customer experiences, and enable organizations to stay ahead of the competition.
About AdvisorEngine®
AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. Its wealth management technology platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Capabilities include CRM, portfolio management and client portal. AdvisorEngine is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton. Based in New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC, the AdvisorEngine team strives to fulfill six ideals through their work: camaraderie, clarity, curiosity, creativity, crushing it, and celebration. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
NovusNorth Expert Series Introduction