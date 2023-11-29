NovusNorth Shines Spotlight on Design Innovation in Financial Services with Bob Troyer
We are excited to share Bob’s insights on the transformative power of design in financial services, especially in niche areas of capital markets that are less digitized like structured finance.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a leading innovator in digital experiences for the financial services announces the release of its latest Expert Series episode featuring Bob Troyer. The episode, titled "Design Matters: How Design Drives Better Outcomes in Financial Services," explores the transformative role of design in shaping the future of digital financial services products and services.
— Michelle Palomera, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer
Bob, an expert digital product leader with over 20 years of experience in financial services, served as SVP of digital product strategy for U.S. Bank and previously held senior positions at LaSalle Bank, Bank of America and SmartBiz Loans. Bob brings a unique blend of business, finance and technology expertise to the discussion from his roles in product, relationship management, and operations.
The NovusNorth Expert Series provides a platform for thought leaders to share their experiences and best practices. In this exclusive episode, Bob provides insights on the crucial intersection of design and financial services technology products. He highlights the impact of thoughtful design on outcomes and user experiences, offering a perspective shaped by years of navigating the complexities of digitizing B2B financial services in areas like corporate trust, custody, fund services, and small business lending.
In "Design Matters," Bob dives into real-world examples and case studies, illustrating how user centered design approaches drive alignment on product roadmaps, improve client relationships, accelerate timelines, and create thoughtful, scalable products that end users can trust, ultimately leading to cost savings and revenue generation. “Design is still largely misunderstood in financial services," stated Bob Troyer. "Most think it’s primarily about making products look good. It's about much more than that, and hopefully this episode helps others understand why.”
Bob’s deep understanding of the intricacies of design and its influence on financial services makes this episode a must-watch for professionals and design enthusiasts alike. The episode is available for streaming on the NovusNorth platform. Viewers can access it directly through the NovusNorth website https://novusnorth.com/design-matters-how-design-drives-better-outcomes-in-financial-services/ or watch on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4OEKMt3KS8&t=4s.
"We are excited to share Bob’s insights on the transformative power of design in financial services," said Michelle Palomera, Chief Growth Officer at NovusNorth. "This episode underscores our commitment to sharing best practices and providing a platform for experts to share their valuable insights and experience."
NovusNorth continues to be a go-to consulting partner for assistance on their digital initiatives as well as thought leadership, fostering discussions that drive innovation and shape the future of financial services experiences. To engage with the NovusNorth community and explore more content from the Expert Series, visit https://novusnorth.com/.
About NovusNorth:
NovusNorth creates world class digital experiences for the financial services industry, providing product and CX strategy, experience design, development and delivery services. With a focus on innovation and emerging technologies, NovusNorth delivers strategic guidance and cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and transform customer experiences. By combining deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a passion for excellence, NovusNorth helps organizations across sectors achieve their digital goals.
Michelle Palomera
NovusNorth
hello@novusnorth.com
Bob Troyer, on simplifying complex financial services processes through design