NovusNorth Launches Cutting-Edge Digital Product Redesign Offering for Financial Services, Simplifying Complex Processes
NovusNorth, a leading innovator in digital experiences for the financial services industry, announces the launch of its Digital Product Redesign offering.
Our deep industry expertise combined with a user-centric design approach enables us to create powerful digital experiences that enable growth for financial institutions in a competitive market.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a leading innovator in digital experiences and solutions for the financial services sector, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its groundbreaking Digital Product Redesign offering, specifically tailored to transform highly complex and specialized financial services processes into simplified, intuitive, and user-centric digital workflows and platforms.
— Kal Kalotai, Chief Experience Officer and Head of Design at NovusNorth
In an industry as intricate and dynamic as B2B financial services, NovusNorth's Digital Product Redesign offering combines advanced design methodologies, emerging technologies, and deep industry expertise to revolutionize capital markets platforms, structured finance systems, commercial and corporate lending solutions, and other corporate banking products and platforms.
Key Aspects and Outcomes:
1. Design Excellence for Financial Services Applications and Workflows: NovusNorth's Digital Product Redesign offering places a strong emphasis on design excellence for financial services applications and workflows. Through meticulous contextual research, ideation, user testing, and collaboration with industry experts, NovusNorth ensures that complex processes such as investment research, trading, portfolio management, middle office operations, custody and reconciliation, and structured finance are seamlessly digitized into streamlined and user-friendly interfaces, empowering financial services professionals and their clients to work more efficiently and effectively. New design patterns are created and then harvested into design systems so they can be leveraged as the newly redesigned platform evolves, making design and development teams more efficient and ensuring consistency of the user experience is maintained. Latest and greatest design tools like Figma, Adobe Experience Manager, and others are used when possible to best enable teams.
2. Simplified User Interfaces for Specialized Products: NovusNorth excels in simplifying complex financial services products and platforms, ensuring that users can easily navigate and complete the tasks at hand. By employing intuitive information architecture, responsive design principles, and user-centric workflows, the offering enhances user experiences, improves productivity, and reduces the learning curve associated with highly specialized financial processes. NovusNorth's understanding of the industry ensures that the newly enhanced experience is practical and on the mark.
3. Streamlined Workflows and Automation: NovusNorth's expertise in process optimization and workflow design is especially valuable in the B2B financial services arena. The Digital Product Redesign offering identifies opportunities for automation, streamlines workflows, and reduces manual interventions across capital markets platforms, structured finance systems, commercial and corporate lending, and other corporate banking products. This results in improved operational efficiency, reduced errors, and enhanced compliance and connectivity.
4. Integration of Emerging Technologies: NovusNorth recognizes the transformative potential of emerging technologies within the financial services sector. The Digital Product Redesign offering incorporates the integration of AI, machine learning, data analytics, and other cutting-edge technologies to enable data-driven decision-making, advanced risk management, personalized customer experiences, and optimized performance across B2B financial services platforms.
"NovusNorth's Digital Product Redesign offering represents a major milestone in our commitment to digitizing and simplifying complex processes within Financial Services," said Kal Kalotai, Chief Experience Officer and Head of Design at NovusNorth. "Our deep industry expertise combined with a user-centric design approach enables us to create intuitive and powerful digital solutions that empower financial services professionals and customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape."
NovusNorth's Digital Product Redesign offering for financial services is available immediately and can be applied to a variety of transformation challenges that span the financial services value chain. To learn more about the solution and its transformative capabilities, visit https://novusnorth.com, or contact one of their experts directly at hello@novusnorth.
About NovusNorth:
NovusNorth is a leading innovator in digital solutions for the B2B financial services sector. With a specialization in capital markets platforms, structured finance systems, commercial and corporate lending, and other corporate banking products, NovusNorth excels in digitizing complex financial processes into simplified and user-centric digital workflows. Combining design excellence, emerging technologies, and deep industry expertise, NovusNorth empowers financial organizations to enhance efficiency, improve user experiences, and drive growth.
